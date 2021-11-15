Families of Billy Chemirmir's alleged victims watch trial together in solidarity

”We regret that we aren’t able to see the jury and that the jury isn’t able to see us,” said Shannon Dion.

DALLAS — The capital murder trial of Billy Chemirmir has received local, national, and international attention. But no one is more interested in the developments of the trial like the families of the alleged victims.

"It’s unbelievable to think that some person could do something as horrific as attacking elderly women and stealing their jewelry and suffocating them," said family member Cliff Harris.

Chemirmir faces life in prison without the possibility of parole in the suffocating death of Lu Harris. Harris is just one of the 18 alleged victims connected to Chemirmir.

On Monday, families of the other victims met at the Dallas County courthouse to watch the trial from an overflow room.

”We regret that we aren’t able to see the jury and that the jury isn’t able to see us,” said Shannon Dion.

The families wore pins with pictures of their loved ones attached to ribbons over their hearts. They tell WFAA that their plan is to be there for every day of testimony.

”It’s what has haunted us; the thought that our moms probably went through the same thing of, 'Why did I open the door to this man? said Loren Adair.