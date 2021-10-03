Dallas County DA will not seek death penalty against alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir

He lived in independent living facilities where detectives say he robbed seniors of their jewelry and then suffocated them.

The Dallas County District Attorney will not seek the death penalty against an alleged serial killer, his office said Thursday.

Billy Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 women who lived at senior living facilities in North Texas and stealing from them. He lived in independent living facilities where detectives say he robbed them of their jewelry and then suffocated them.

District Attorney John Creuzot said his office will request two jury trials and seek two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The D.A.'s office said it met virtually with family members of the victims back on May 24, 2021 to explain that it would request two jury trials, with the goal of securing two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

"If that goal is achieved, this office will ask the court to order that the sentences be served consecutively," the D.A.'s office said in a statement. "In effect, there will be no chance for Mr. Chemirmir to die anywhere except in a Texas prison."

In December 2020, Chemirmir's lawyer Phillip Hayes said all the evidence against his client is circumstantial.