Dallas County prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for a 46-year-old man charged with 12 murders of elderly women and linked to seven other deaths of elderly people.

Billy Chemirmir, 46, is charged with seven counts of capital murder in Dallas County and five counts of capital murder in Collin County, where he also faces two counts of attempted capital murder.

Chemirmir is also accused of killing seven other elderly people, according to lawsuits filed against an upscale senior living center.

The lawsuits allege Chemirmir posed as a maintenance worker at The Tradition-Prestonwood, where he killed and robbed eight elderly women and one elderly man.

The suits say the senior living center failed to provide adequate security and hid Chemirmir's connection to the string of deaths.

In each death, excluding the death of 89-year-old Solomon Spring, the elderly women were found smothered in their homes.

In most of the cases, the deaths were initially deemed natural.

Chemirmir was arrested March 21, 2018, on a murder charge in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

After his arrest, Chemirmir was also charged in Collin County with two counts of attempted capital murder in an attack of a 92-year-old woman the day before Harris was killed and the attack of a 93-year-old woman in October 2017.

Chemirmir has been indicted in the deaths of:

Phyllis Payne, 91, on May 14, 2016

Phoebe Perry, 94, on June 5, 2016

Norma French, 85, on Oct. 8, 2016

Doris Gleason, 92, on Oct. 29, 2016

Minnie Campbell, 83, on Oct. 31, 2017

Carolyn MacPhee, 81, on Dec. 31, 2017

Rosemary Curtis, 76, on Jan. 17, 2018

Mary Brooks on Jan. 31, 2018

Martha Williams, 80, on March 4, 2018

Miriam Nelson, 81, on March 9, 2018

Ann Conklin, 82, on March 18, 2018

Lu Thi Harris, 81, on March 20, 2018

He is linked through lawsuits to the deaths of:

Joyce Abramowitz, 82, on July 20, 2016

Juanita Purdy, 83, on July 31, 2016

Leah Corken, 83, on Aug. 19, 2016

Margaret White, 87, on Aug. 28, 2016

Solomon Spring, 89, on Oct. 2, 2016

Glenna Day, 87, on Oct. 15, 2016

Doris Wasserman, 90, on Dec. 23, 2017

