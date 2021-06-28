2 people killed in Dallas hit-and-run

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video above is from another story.
Two people were killed in a hit-and-run early Monday morning, according to police.
At around 3:17 a.m. on June 28, police said two unidentified people were found in the 10200 block of Denton Drive.
Police on scene told WFAA that investigators originally thought they were dealing with a shooting, but later determined they were walking when they were hit by a vehicle, Dallas police said.
Dallas police said a vehicle was driving southbound and hit both victims. The suspect then drove off from the scene.
Dallas Fire Rescue arrived on scene and pronounced the victims, a man and a woman, dead.
Dallas police has not released yet the names of the victims or a description of the vehicle.
