Police searching for driver after 58-year-old man killed while walking with his wife in Keller

KELLER, Texas — Keller police are asking for the public's help in their search for a driver who they say fatally hit a 58-year-old man Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on the 1100 block of Johnson Road.

The man was walking east with his wife on the south side of the road at the time, police said. A driver in a grey SUV headed eastbound then "veered off the road" and hit the man.

He later died from his injuries after first responders took him to a nearby hospital, according to police.

The driver fled the scene, headed east, then going south on Keller-Smithfield before they were last seen by witnesses on Keller Parkway, officials said.

Police are asking any residents or businesses in the area who might have surveillance footage to review it from around 6 p.m. Saturday for a "fast-moving grey SUV."