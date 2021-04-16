Mesquite police looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

Mesquite Police say the investigation revealed the pedestrian was initially struck by an unknown vehicle, which resulted in him lying in the roadway.

MESQUITE, Texas — A pedestrian walking across a Mesquite highway was hit and killed by unknown vehicle this past weekend, according to police.

At about 9:27 p.m. on Sunday, the Mesquite Police Department responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Eastbound US Hwy 80.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a 2017 Freightliner Box Truck and a 2019 Hyundai Accent had struck a pedestrian, officials said.

The pedestrian was laying in the roadway when he was struck by the two vehicles, police said. Their investigation revealed the pedestrian was initially struck by an unknown vehicle.

The driver of the unknown vehicle left the scene before officers arrived, officials said.

The pedestrian was later identified as 43-year-old Thomas Dale of Dallas. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.