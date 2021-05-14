Dallas police investigate 2 separate hit-and-run crashes that left 1 dead, another injured

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating two separate hit-and-runs that left one person dead and another person injured, officials said.
The first incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block W. Mockingbird Lane. Police said a 43-year-old man was walking when a vehicle hit him.
The driver left without helping the man who was hit, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to police.
The second crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday at the 3400 block of North Buckner Boulevard.
Authorities said a woman was in the right lane of the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released her name at this time.
As of 8:45 a.m. Friday no arrests have been made in connection with the incidents. No other details were released and the investigations remain ongoing.
