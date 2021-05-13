1 person in custody following chase, crash near Alvarado

The vehicle crashed on the service road near CR 604.

ALVARADO, Texas — One person is in custody after a chase on Interstate 35W near Alvarado Thursday evening, officials said.

The vehicle crashed on the service road near CR 604. Images from WFAA's chopper 8TV from above the scene showed the red passenger car stopped in the grass to the right of the roadway.

At this time, it's unclear what sparked the chase. Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved.

No other information was available.