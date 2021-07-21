2 teens arrested in connection to deadly Hamilton Park shooting on Fourth of July

Taqualon Jones, 19, and Kejuan Lewis, 17, face charges of capital murder in the shooting, which left three victims dead and three others wounded.

DALLAS — Two more arrests have been made in connection to the deadly Hamilton Park shooting that took place on July 4 in Dallas, police said.

Taqualon Jones, 19, and Kejuan Lewis, 17, both face charges of capital murder in the shooting, which left three victims dead and three others wounded.

Alvin Ray Murray III, 22; Hassan Blazer, 19; and Mi'quarius Alexander, 17, died in the shooting.

Jones and Lewis were taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, according to a police news release.

Police earlier this month announced an initial arrest in the shooting but did not release the suspect's name. It's unclear if that suspect, who has not been identified, still faces charges in the shooting.

The shooting happened on the Fourth of July in Hamilton Park, shortly before midnight on the 8300 block of Towns Street in northeast Dallas.

Residents said the shooting took place during an unofficial community block party, with anywhere from 200 to 500 people in attendance.

Residents said some people were treating the streets like a drag strip, as evidenced by the dark tire tracks on Town Street.

One witness described the shooting as a "Wild, Wild West moment" as people fled for cover when gunfire broke out.

Police have not said if they've determined a motive for the shooting but detectives are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 118641-2021.

The Hamilton Park shooting was one of the incidents that took place during a violent holiday weekend in Dallas.