Dallas police announce arrest in deadly Hamilton Park Fourth of July shooting

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video about the shooting is from July 7, 2021.

Dallas police announced an arrest Monday in the Fourth of July shooting in Hamilton Park that left three dead and another two injured. Police said only that an arrest was made and that they are withholding the name of the suspect due to the ongoing investigation.

The shooting happened on the Fourth of July in Hamilton Park shortly before midnight. Residents said the party was an unofficial community block party, with anywhere from 200 to 500 people attending. Residents said some people were treating the streets like a drag strip, as evidenced by the dark tire tracks on Town Street.

Five people were shot, three of whom, all men, died at the hospital, officials said. Police identified those killed as Alvin Ray Murray III, 22; Hassan Blazer, 19; and Mi'quarius Alexander, 17.

One resident described the shooting as "a Wild Wild West moment."

Two others have since recovered from the shooting.

Sunnie Tyler's 19-year-old adopted daughter Carolina (or Lina) was one of two survivors of a shooting Sunday night in Hamilton Park that left three young men dead.

"What you've done is callous, and it's disgusting, and it was unnecessary," Tyler said last week after the shooting, addressing the shooter in an interview.