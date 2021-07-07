'What you've done is callous and disgusting': Mother of July 4th shooting survivor asks suspects to come forward

"I never thought I'd see my child in a position like that," said Sunnie. Her adopted daughter is one of two survivors of the Sunday night shooting in Hamilton Park.

DALLAS — The night of July Fourth was quietly winding down for Sunnie Tyler and her family when Tyler's phone rang just before midnight. It was the phone call no parent ever wants to receive.

"I get a call from her best friend. I heard, 'Lina's been shot,' and I just started screaming," said Tyler.

Tyler's 19-year-old adopted daughter Carolina (or Lina) was one of two survivors of a shooting Sunday night in Hamilton Park that left three young men dead. Police identified those killed as Alvin Ray Murray III, 22, and Hassan Blazer, 19, and Mi'quarius Alexander, 17.

Lina was shot twice; once in the abdomen and once in the thigh. She is currently recovering at Medical City Dallas and has already undergone one surgery.

"She's a good girl. She's a nursing student. I never thought I'd see my child in a position like that," Tyler said, describing the frantic drive a friend made to get Lina to the hospital.

Tyler said that her daughter wanted to experience the holiday in the city after spending the day with family in Rockwall. Residents tell us there were up to 400 people at a block party on Towns Street in Hamilton Park.

In the end, police recovered 108 shell casings and say there were multiple shooters. So far, no arrests have been made. Police are expected to release surveillance video soon from the nearby elementary school of the shooting.

"What you've done is callous, and it's disgusting, and it was unnecessary," said Tyler.

Tyler shared her family's story in hopes that those responsible will come forward to turn themselves in.

"Her kidney, liver, and colon were damaged pretty bad," said Tyler.

It's unclear how long the recovery will take. Tyler admits it is very hard seeing her normally bubbly daughter on a hospital bed with "all kinds of tubes."

She described her daughter as helpful, smart, and caring, and wants her back at home as soon as possible.

Tyler also wanted to thank the countless friends, family, and neighbors who have reached out and given support during this difficult time.