61-year-old man killed over a poker game is one of 3 people killed in Dallas-area shootings over holiday weekend

DALLAS — Dallas police said 10 people were shot and three were killed in Dallas over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
People living in the area of the shootings said they were out watching fireworks and enjoying themselves when the shooting started and they were forced to run for cover.
“Senseless, senseless,” Cornerstone Baptist Church Pastor Chris Simmons said.
Simmons was stunned when he heard about the violence across Dallas Sunday night.
Crews spent the day cleaning up at the Larry Johnson Recreation Center in Southeast Dallas on Dixon Circle after a holiday celebration ended in violence.
“They heard the shooting, and they started running,” witness Kevin Carter said.
Carter’s girlfriend was sitting in her car when it was shot out, shattering the back window.
Her cousins, ages 13 and 15, were shot, and are in area hospitals. They’re both expected to make full recoveries.
Over on the 3000 block of Park Row, many were gathered and watching fireworks when one woman was shot, and another man was shot in the head.
“It’s a dangerous neighborhood,” Carter said.
Around 11:15 last night, a celebration on the 8200 block of Towns Street in Hamilton Park was the site of a shooting where five people were shot, and three were killed.
Then, over on Gould Street, a 61-year-old man was shot and killed in a park over a poker game.
“He attended our church,” Simmons said. “Senseless, to realize that a life is not more valuable than $7, and the shooter's life is destroyed."
Garcia and the community have been working hard to get the crime rate and violence down. He said compared to this time last year, the crime rate numbers are significantly down.
Simmons and other pastors have been sticking together, and trying to make a difference.
“To not allow violence to take place in the community, and become incognito, but to engage with the police,” said Simmons.