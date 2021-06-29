Two 21-year-old men arrested in connection to teen's killing, Dallas police say

Both men have been charged with capital murder as the investigation continues, according to police.

DALLAS — Two 21-year-old men have been arrested in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man in June, Dallas police said Monday.

Michael Anthony Contreras-Kelly was killed in a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. on June 28 on the 500 block of Cold Town Lane.

Dallas police allege Nicholas Levels and Brenden Michael Etienne, both 21, participated in his killing.

Officials did not elaborate how either man was allegedly involved, but said both have been charged with capital murder as the investigation into Contreras-Kelly's death continues.

Police are still asking anyone with any information to come forward and contact Det. Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or c.anderson@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 114781-2021.