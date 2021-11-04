17-year-old boy killed, another injured in shooting near Dallas Love Field

The shooting happened at a hotel near the airport, police said.

Two people were shot at a hotel overnight Sunday near Dallas Love Field Airport, police said. A 17-year-old boy died and another person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel located on the 7900 block of Brookriver Drive.

Officials at the scene said a gathering had taken place on the second floor of one of the buildings where at least one person was shot. Police applied a tourniquet to their wound and first responders took the victim to a hospital.

Police later found out another victim, 17-year-old Tony Evans Jr. was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.