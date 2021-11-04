17-year-old boy killed, another injured in shooting near Dallas Love Field

Two people were shot at a hotel overnight Sunday near Dallas Love Field Airport, police said. A 17-year-old boy died and another person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel located on the 7900 block of Brookriver Drive.
Officials at the scene said a gathering had taken place on the second floor of one of the buildings where at least one person was shot. Police applied a tourniquet to their wound and first responders took the victim to a hospital.
Police later found out another victim, 17-year-old Tony Evans Jr. was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say they are unaware of a motive at this time. They are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or Kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 061917-2021.