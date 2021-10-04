Police: Six people injured in possible gang-related shootout in Fort Worth

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. Friday near the 2000 block of Southwest Loop 820 Freeway. One person remains in critical condition, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left six people injured Friday night. Authorities said they believe the shooting was gang-related.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. near the 2000 block of Southwest Loop 820 Freeway. Part of the area was shut down for several hours so that police could investigate any casings along the freeway.

According to Fort Worth police, two vehicles with several people inside were driving eastbound on the freeway and began shooting at each other for unknown reasons.

Investigators said during the shootout, a stray bullet hit a woman who was in a separate vehicle and another bullet struck a man who was inside his house on the service road of the freeway.

In total, six people were shot and transported to nearby hospitals. According to Fort Worth police, one person is in critical condition as of Saturday morning, while the other five people are expected to survive their injuries.

The Fort Worth police gang unit has taken over the investigation and said no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. No other details have been released at this time.