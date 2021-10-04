'It was terrifying': Family says suspects terrorized them, shot up Arlington home 5 times

At least 32 bullets have hit Mohammed Saini’s home. His home was shot up five times in the last month.

Saini captured the suspects on his home surveillance camera.

“We have bullets inside the kitchen, and closets, and living room,” said Saini.

The family said the first shooting happened on March 19, around 2 in the morning. Saini was inside the house with his wife and 88-year-old mother.

"It was terrifying for the whole month. Just terrifying,” said Saini.

Luckily, no one was injured. The family said they can’t understand why their home was targeted.

“They were shooting at honest people, that have nothing to do with anything," said Saini.

The family’s home was shot at again on March 26, March 27, March 29 and April 5. The last time, one of the suspects is seen on video tripping and landing on a car. He left his fingerprints behind.

Police said it’s the evidence that led them to two suspects. Tyxavion Reed Pimpleton and Brian Lawrence were arrested and charged with deadly conduct-discharged of a firearm.

“This was a very dangerous situation that could have been very bad,” said Sgt. Michael Chitty, with the Arlington Police Department.

Police are looking into the possibility that this may have been a case of mistaken identity and that the suspects were feuding with someone on Facebook and thought it was their home.

“It’s highly unusual for a house to be targeted so frequently in such a short period of time and it brought us great concern, so we worked the case harder,” said Sgt. Chitty.