Royse City police officer struck by car while helping stranded motorist

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Royse City Police Department is imploring drivers to slow down or to vacate the lane when passing an emergency vehicle after an officer was struck by a car Saturday morning.

Around 9:55 a.m., Officer Michael Baley was helping a stranded motorist in the 200 block of westbound Interstate 30 when he was struck by a car. Police said the car lost control and left the roadway, and then hit Baley as he was standing in a grassy median.

Baley was transported to a local hospital in Dallas with minor injuries. He was treated and released.

Police said the cause of the accident has not been determined, but they believe driver inattention was a factor.

“This accident should serve as a reminder to everyone to pay attention and slow down when you see a police officer or emergency personnel working on the side of the road. Our officers are out there to serve their community and doing the best job they can do to keep you safe,” Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge said.

“When you see them working on the road or Interstate, please slow down, move over and pay attention. We are extremely fortunate and blessed that this incident did not result in a serious injury or worse.”