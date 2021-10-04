Dallas police investigate shooting after man found dead on bathroom floor

Officials said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Beautycrest Circle.

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night. Officials said it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Beautycrest Circle.

Officers said they found a man on the floor in the bathroom with a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. Dallas Fire-Rescue officials pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time, pending next of kin.

In a news release Saturday, Dallas police said based on information and evidence received at the shooting location, detectives will be filing a grand jury referral case.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and no other details have been released.