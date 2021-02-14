Weather impacts: Hundreds of flights canceled, roads covered in snow

Government officials are urging Texans to stay off roadways if possible and conserve their power.

Snow and sleet fell overnight Sunday, accumulating on the roads. Drivers should use caution, as many roadways had not been cleared as of 7 a.m. Sunday.

While amounts were not high, it has been enough to leave roads covered. Lake Worth police were warning about poor conditions on all roads, both highways and residential streets, urging people to stay home if possible.

This is only the beginning, with heavier snow and higher accumulations expected later Sunday into Sunday night.

If you have to travel at all Sunday, use extreme caution and go slowly. Roads are slick and will continue to be slick throughout the day. TXDOT Fort Worth is cautioning drivers about ice accumulations as well.

Officials with the agency said they have started plowing operations following the snowfall, focusing first on "heavily traveled main lanes, bridges and overpasses."

"We do expect the driving conditions to deteriorate as this round of winter weather progresses which is why we are urging folks to stay home," said Spokesperson Emily McCann. "That is the safest solution."

Any snowfall is expected to accumulate. With temperatures as cold as they have been, roads will see snowpack as well. Travel will become increasingly difficult as the snow accumulates with hazardous and potentially dangerous travel by Monday morning.

The wintry weather has caused hundreds of delays and cancelations at DFW and Love Field airports.

Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States today at Dallas-Fort Worth International totaled 570 flights as of 6:30 a.m., and 190 flights at Dallas Love Field.

Airport officials are urging people to confirm their flight's status before attempting to get to the airport and use extreme caution in doing so if their flight has not been canceled.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of North Texas. All 254 counties in Texas are under some type of warning, watch or advisory.

The warning means heavy snow, ice, sleet, blowing snow or a combination of these is possible for your area. Travel will become difficult or impossible in some situations. You should delay your travel plans until conditions improve.

We are expecting a multi-day event here in North Texas with rounds of wintry weather likely between now and Monday.

By the time Monday rolls around, around 4 to 10 inches of snow will potentially have fallen across North Texas.

This snow will stick, so widespread hazardous travel is very likely starting Sunday. Those hazardous travel conditions will likely linger for most of next week

Widespread snow is likely from Sunday afternoon to evening, some of which will be heavy at times.

Closures

Vaccine clinics

Vaccine clinics are closing or rescheduling due to the weather.

Fair Park in Dallas will be closed due to weather on Saturday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 15.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Parkland Memorial Hospital and the outpatient clinic will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 14, and Monday, Feb. 15.

Parkland patients with appointments Sunday can go to Parkland hospital until 5 p.m. Saturday for their vaccination. All other patients will be contacted by Parkland to reschedule their vaccination appointment in the upcoming days.

DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is implementing severe winter operation plans starting on Sunday at 11 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

In Operating Scenario 1, DART Rail operates within the approximate boundaries of the LBJ loop using a combination of rail and shuttle buses when limited rail service is permitted. The Dallas Streetcar will not operate during this time.



Starting at 11 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, trains operate between these stations:

Red Line: LBJ/Central - 8th & Corinth

Blue Line: LBJ/Skillman - 8th & Corinth

Green Line: Farmers Branch - Lawnview

Orange Line: Irving Convention Center - LBJ/Central

School closures

Dallas ISD

All schools and offices at Dallas ISD will be closed Monday in observance of President's Day.

Duncanville ISD

Duncanville ISD students will not have class on Monday. It is a professional development day for educators to participate in virtual sessions.

Irving ISD

Monday is a student and staff holiday. Stay tuned with the district's social media pages for plans on Tuesday.

Lancaster ISD

Monday is a student holiday and staff development day.

Mansfield ISD

Monday is a scheduled holiday for students and staff.

Road closures

Multiple TEXpress lanes were closed Saturday night until further notice due to the severe weather, officials said.

The closures included:

LBJ TEXpress - Segment 1 (35E elevated lanes) & US 75 SB. Segment 2 & 3 (depressed section) are open.

NTE TEXpress Lanes closed

NTE 35W TEXpress Lanes closed