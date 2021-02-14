As temperatures drop, North Texas organizations urge public to remember the homeless, older adults

Amy Herrig runs an organization helping the homeless. Renae Perry works for Senior Source. Both are working hard to help people in need prepare for the storm.

DALLAS — As the temperatures drop, several organizations across North Texas are working hard to ensure the most vulnerable populations are cared for during a dangerous time.

“It’s heartbreaking to even think about it,” said Amy Herrig.

Herrig is the founder of Hopeful Tuesdays, a daytime outreach program that provides meals and hygiene services for the homeless. This week, they are focused on putting dozens of people in hotels as temperatures drop in D-FW.

“To think of them sleeping outside right now, I woke up Thursday morning just crying and thinking, ‘What are we going to do?'” Herrig said. “I posted some things on social media and we kind of put a special banner announcement on our website and we, within a matter of 24 hours, got enough donations to put up 50 people for a week.”

She spent her Saturday bringing food to people they are putting up in hotels.

“I have to make sure they have enough food through Monday,” Herrig said. “We need to remember that we’re all in this world together, we’re all in this life together.”

Other organizations are focused on seniors in need.

“We are especially concerned about the older adults in our community,” Senior Source’s Renae Perry said. “If you have an older neighbor, please check on them.”

Perry is urging the public to think about the older adults in their lives who may need assistance over the next few days.

“Everything from the medications that they take on a daily basis to food for the next several days,” Perry said. “We don’t want anyone to be in a situation where they aren’t using the heat that they have because of the cost, please contact the Senior Source, we can help with utility assistance programs.”

“We’re especially concerned about those older adults who are increasingly isolated and may not have the resources they need to be able to take care of themselves and stay safe and stay warm,” said Perry.

If you are interested in learning more about the Senior Source you can find more information on their website at www.theseniorsource.org.