Multiple Dallas-Fort Worth roadways were affected Wednesday morning as storms carrying heavy rain pounded the area, with flooding in some areas and accidents in others.

Southbound Interstate 35W was shut down Wednesday morning after a rollover crash involving an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles, officials told WFAA.

Multiple people were injured in the Fort Worth crash, according to officials. It happened sometime around 6 a.m. near the 3300 block of South Freeway and East Seminary Drive.

In Fort Worth, police had responded to a total of six high water calls by 6:17 a.m. And in Dallas, first responders had gone to 36 different types of accidents from midnight to 6 a.m.

Multiple roadways across Dallas County had reports of ponding on Wednesday morning, with some lanes being closed as a result.

TxDOT said 35E, Interstate 20, Interstate 30, Loop 12, Northwest Highway and State Highways 114 and 183 were all being affected by the rain.

Westbound SH 183 was experiencing particularly heavy backups near the Dallas/Tarrant County line after high water caused four lanes to be closed around 5:30 a.m.

Westbound I-30 at Green Oaks Road also had high water that caused three lanes of traffic, both shoulders and exit ramp to be closed around 4:30 a.m.

In Palo Pinto County, State Highway 16 was closed until further notice due to high water, TxDOT officials said. The closure was between Cliffs Drive and FM 2353.

The high water was from water that had been released from Possum Kingdom Lake, according to TxDOT officials.

"As additional flood gates are opened, other closures may occur," a spokesperson said.

The flooding could continue throughout the day Wednesday as more rain is expected to hit. Much of North Texas is under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m.

If you see water on a roadway, avoid driving through it and remember: turn around, don't drown.

