Multiple people trapped in pileup crash on I-35W in Fort Worth, officials say

The highway is completely blocked.

A major pileup crash has happened on Interstate 35W involving multiple 18-wheelers and a number of other vehicles blocking the roadway, officials said.

Multiple people were trapped as of 6:30 a.m. and a MedStar unit was involved in the crash, according to officials.

MedStar told WFAA they have a number of patients from the pileup crash but cannot move them from the scene as an 18-wheeler has the road blocked and traffic has them blocked in from behind the crash.

The accident scene stretches about 1.5 miles long, with Fort Worth police reporting the scene at 1601 North Freeway and MedStar reporting it at the conjunction of I-35W and 28th street.

All lanes are blocked.

To avoid the crash and major traffic backups behind it, drivers east of I-35W can take Sylvania, Beach St or Riverside. For drivers west of I-35, Business 287 could be an option.