Watch: Firefighter saves dog from truck hours after deadly pileup in Fort Worth on I-35W

A firefighter works with the Fort Worth Police Department to rescue a dog trapped in a wrecked car involved in the I-35W accident in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth firefighter helped rescue a dog that was trapped in a truck hours after a multi-vehicle pileup left five people dead on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth.

Video shows the firefighter grabbing the dog out of the bed of a black truck stuck between multiple cars.

With the dog remaining calm in his arms, the firefighter places the dog in the back of a Fort Worth Police Department vehicle.

Around 75 to 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup crash Thursday morning on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, including several 18-wheelers, officials said. At least five people have been confirmed dead.

A Fort Worth police officer took the dog to a local shelter, according to city officials.

There is a veterinarian on-site and the dog will be immediately seen to assess the medical condition, city officials said.