'The sky is the limit' | New Dallas Wings guard Diamond DeShields ready to win WNBA championship

DALLAS — It's official! Diamond DeShields has landed in Dallas and is ready to hit the ground running as one of newest players for the Dallas Wings.

During an introductory press conference Tuesday, DeShields along with Dallas Wings President and CEO Gregg Bibb and head coach Latricia Trammell shared their outlook for the 2023 WNBA season, drilling home their goal is to bring a championship to North Texas.

"I'm going to come out here and do everything I can as I got this 'Dallas' across my chest," DeShields said after thanking both Bibb and Trammell, and the DFW community for welcoming her with open arms.

DeShields brings much-needed experience to Wings roster and is already a WNBA champion.

Bibb and Trammell both believe she'll fit in seamlessly with the team and can't wait to see her take the floor.

But, Trammell also touched on DeShields' medical journey and how her perseverance and mentality is something she admires.

In 2019, ahead of the WNBA's "bubble season" in the pandemic, DeShields revealed she had a benign tumor in her spinal cord. After surgery to remove it in 2020, DeShields entered rehab, suffered from full body tremors and had to relearn how to walk. Through it all, DeShields was determined to get back on the court.

When asked in an interview why she fought so hard to return to basketball, DeShields said she had to go big or go home, and that she missed and needed her teammates.

That's the mentality and culture Trammell said DeShields will bring to the Wings locker room.

DeShields hasn't had the easiest journey in her return to the WNBA and during the introductory conference said she's had to remind herself of her talent. She said she is excited to join a team where she feels wanted.

"Now that I’m healthy, I’m in the right headspace. The sky is the limit for me. No pun intended," she said with a chuckle.

DeShields also had some other key people to encourage her, including her father Delino DeShields Sr. who played 13 season in Major League Baseball as a second baseman. His advice echoed her own thoughts: "Don't forget who you are," DeShields said as she shouted out her dad.

DeShields said she's excited she'll be working with some of the best players in the WNBA and shouted out some of her new Wings teammates: Leading-scorer Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and another newcomer Natasha Howard.

Coach Trammell believes DeShields will have an immediate impact on the team once everyone is back from overseas play and they can all work together.

One of Trammell's goals for the Wings is to improve their defense, something that DeShields says she's worked hard on, especially last season with the Phoenix Mercury.

"I had to try to find another way to impact games," DeShields said. "It was my North Star."

DeShields said she's look forward to the opportunity "to step into a larger role."

Bibb said she'll shine on the Wings. "Diamond is a leader," he said.

Bibb said the interest around the WNBA and the talk surrounding "super teams" (Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty) has never been higher, but he's not worried and said the Wings should be involved in that conversation too.

"I roll us out against anyone in the league," said Bibb.

DeShields said at the end of the day, the Wings' goal is to win ball games.

"You can call us super or whatever... But we're here to win."