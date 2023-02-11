Dallas Wings trade for All-Star guard Diamond DeShields, multiple first-round draft picks in four-team deal

The Wings got a haul of draft picks to go along with DeShields.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The Dallas Wings have acquired All-Star guard Diamond DeShields, along with multiple first-round draft picks in four-team trade involving the Chicago Sky, Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty, the team announced Saturday.

The Wings also get the Chicago Sky’s first-round selection (fifth overall) in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Chicago’s first-round selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft and the rights to swap first round selections with Chicago in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

In return, the Wings have traded the player contract of fan-favorite, guard Marina Mabrey to the Sky, according to a team press release.

“Diamond DeShields has established herself as one of the premier wing players in the WNBA,” Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said.

“Her size, athleticism, ability to get to the rim and defensive acumen will make us a better basketball team. She also brings a wealth of playoff experience and a WNBA Championship with her to Dallas that will ultimately aid us in our continued pursuit of a championship of our own.”

Mabrey, who joined the Wings in the "Bubble season" during the COVID pandemic, took to Instagram Sunday to thank the organization, her fans and longtime teammate, Wings point-leader Arike Ogunbowale.

“… you guys took me in and made me feel welcomed and loved from the jump. I will always cherish my time in Dallas because it helped me grow as a player and a person. I’m going to miss playing with Arike, she’s been like a sister to me since we were freshman at ND & I wish the rest of my teammates the best on the upcoming season…”

If you want to catch DeShields in action ahead of the upcoming WNBA season, see her and now teammate Wings' All-Star Arike Ogunbowale in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game on ESPN Friday, Feb. 17. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. CT.

Here is a full breakdown of the four-team trade:

Dallas Wings receive:

Diamond DeShields

Chicago Sky 2023 1st round pick (No. 5 overall)

Chicago Sky 2024 1st round pick

Rights to swap 2025 first round picks with Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky receive:

Marina Mabrey

Phoenix Mercury 2024 2nd round pick

Phoenix Mercury receive:

Michaela Onyenwere

Chicago Sky 2024 3rd round pick

Chicago Sky 2025 2nd round pick

New York Liberty receive:

Rights to Leonie Fiebich

Chicago Sky 2024 2nd round pick

Rights to swap 2025 1st round picks with Phoenix Mercury

Details of the four-team trade with Chicago, Phoenix and New York. pic.twitter.com/yhHMouNihh — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) February 11, 2023

The Wings will enter the 2023 season with many new faces, including its coach Latricia Trammell, Crystal Dangerfield, Kalani Brown and Teaira McCowan.