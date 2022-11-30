Dallas Wings announce 2023 regular season schedule; WNBA announces historic 40-game season

The Wings will kick off their home opener on Saturday, May 20 against the Atlanta Dream.

DALLAS — The WNBA has announced the 2023 regular season schedule, expanding the season to 40 games – the most in WNBA history! And DFW’s own Dallas Wings will kick off their home opener on Saturday, May 20 against the Atlanta Dream.

It will be the Wings’ first season under new head coach Latricia Trammell at College Park Center in Arlington. And the team’s stars are returning to the roster, including points leader Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, who both stayed in the states to get healthy from injuries sustained last season.

Ogunbowale was also recently named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30: Sports List.

In a promo for the Wings’ schedule reveal, WNBA legend Nancy Lieberman aka “Lady Magic” made an appearance along with Ogunbowale and Sabally.

Liberman asks the players, “What’s the schedule look like this season?” And instead of telling the “GOAT,” they showed her in true NBA 2K fashion.

Watch below:

🎥 NOW PLAYING: the Dallas Wings 2k23 schedule pic.twitter.com/hvXUfxLCrg — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) November 30, 2022

The Wings are entering their eighth season in North Texas and play all of their home games at College Park Center in Arlington. They've made the playoffs four of their first seven seasons and will look to achieve post play status in 2023.

The Wings will play every team in the Western Conference four times (two home, two away) and every team in the Eastern Conference three times except for Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics.

Here are some highlights of the season: