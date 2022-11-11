It was meant to be | New Dallas Wings Head Coach Latricia Trammell ready to build relationships in DFW, bring championship to city

Trammell has been watching film, contacting every player and building relationships. And she gave a shoutout to the DFW community and the best fans in the world!

ARLINGTON, Texas — Welcome to Dallas!

Latricia Trammell was officially introduced as head coach Friday by Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb at Troy’s in Texas Live! in Arlington.

And before things got underway, Bibb honored veterans and WNBA star Brittany Griner, who has been wrongfully-detained in Russia.

He then, spoke of why he believed Dallas was not only Trammell's job but her destination.

Trammell has spent the last four years as assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks. And prior to her stint with LA, she spent a season as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Stars, a former WNBA team that relocated to Las Vegas – eventually becoming the Aces.

So, she’s not exactly a stranger to Texas.

According to Bibb, she was top of mind when the organization decided to move in a different direction for head coach.

Bibb said he and Trammell met years ago, and she had a lasting impression due to her communication and genuine desire to build relationships with others.

So when he started the hiring process, Bibb said it was not only her resume that stood out, but her proven track record of 30 years of coaching experience across all levels, including two collegiate championships and awards.

"I couldn't find a darn person to say anything negative about her," laughed Bibb.

Trammell joked she's had Bibb on speed dial for years!

She expressed her excitement during her introduction, saying it was an honor and privilege to be sitting in her seat as the next head coach to lead a dynamic and talented team.

"I've tried to chest bump Greg twice this morning," she laughed.

Trammell said she's ready to make an immediate impact and take the Wings to the next level.

Then, she got teary-eyed explaining how hard she'll work for the team.

When asked what she would bring to the table and how she described herself, she answered, "passionate."

"[She] lives, breathes, eats and sleeps basketball," Bibb said.

Growing up, Trammell, an Oklahoma native, was influenced by her older brother who coach for several years, her sports family, and coach Sherry Cole with the University of Oklahoma. She also said sometimes your mentors are people you've never met like legendary women's basketball coach Pat Summitt.

After learning she was hired as the new head coach of the Wings, and ironically at a practice at OU, she said, "I sat down and thanked God."

Now, she's ready to go! Trammell has been watching film, contacting every player and building relationships with her new squad. Trammell gave a shoutout to the DFW community and the best fans in the world -- which played a role in realizing Dallas was the best fit.

The Wings have made back-to-back playoff appearances, yet it seems they just can't get over the hump in post-season wins.

Trammell is ready to right the ship, and a key she said is helping immediately with defense – her bread and butter. She led the Sparks to one of the top three best defenses for three consecutive years.

Trammell also said she hopes her players will buy-in, and made references to their talent from Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, Marina Mabrey and Allisha Gray and more.

She wants to instill hard-grit and a bring a championship home. But the most important: relationships.

"They're capable. Everyone is going to have an opportunity to eat," said Trammell.