DALLAS — It looks like the Dallas Wings has found its next head coach.

Sources told ESPN Tuesday, that the organization plans to hire Los Angeles Sparks assistant coach Latricia Trammell.

Trammell has been an assistant in the WNBA since 2017 and was previously up for the Wings’ top job ahead of the 2021 season, when the organization named Vickie Johnson to the position.

Johnson, who led the Wings to a 32-36 record and two playoff appearances, was let go in September.

With Johnson at the helm, the Wings finished this past season with their best record since the team moved to Dallas in 2016. The franchise began as the Detroit Shock in 1998, then was the Tulsa Shock from 2010-15.

Trammell will be the Wings’ fifth head coach in five years. And she’s no stranger to championships.

Trammell coached at Oklahoma City University, winning two national championships for the NAIA squad before moving to the WNBA.