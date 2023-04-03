FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy: Toros look to rebound off season opener loss to Loons

Fresh off a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United, FC Dallas will host LA Galaxy, who are making their own season debut after "El Tráfico" vs. LAFC was postponed.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas has not lost consecutive home matches since August of 2021 against Sporting Kansas City and Seattle, and the Toros look to avoid that same fate as the LA Galaxy make their 2023 debut.

The LA Galaxy's first match against LAFC, the rivalry dubbed "El Tráfico," was postponed to July 4 due to inclement weather on Saturday. The start of the FC Dallas season did not go as many thought it would, losing to a Minnesota United club even though the Loons were missing their star player.

Despite having a leg up in minutes played this season and recent head-to-head success, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez isn't taking the Galaxy lightly.

"It could go either way," Estévez said when asked about potentially having an advantage with one game played as opposed to LA making its season debut. "Having one game under our legs and in our minds helps knowing what [this game] is about. Hopefully we can use that against the Galaxy and surprise them. At the end of the day, they're a quality team."

Estévez said his club is familiar with how LA Galaxy plays, but need to be prepared for them to tweak some things from last season.

FC Dallas has won its last six home matches against the LA Galaxy, including three clean sheets in each of the last three. The last time FC Dallas lost its opening match was in 2009 against the Chicago Fire. That 2009 season was also the only time in club history that it lost its first two matches of the season, according to the MLS.

FC Dallas started the season ranked ninth in the MLS Power Rankings and fell eight spots to No. 17 after Matchday 1.

Saturday's match also marks the first of numerous themed promotion nights throughout the season. It'll be 80s night on Saturday against the Galaxy, where LED 80’s glasses will be given away at entry, fans can enjoy neon inflatable games and Instagrammable hotspots around Toyota Stadium, and there will be a post-match drone and LED light show set to a 1980’s theme.

How to watch FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy

With "Keeping Score," throughout the 2023 season, we're striving to bring you complete FC Dallas match day coverage, covering everything from the game itself, to the food, to the fans that make the game so great, our "Becky G forecast" (yes, really) and everything in between in a fun, digestible way.