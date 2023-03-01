Texas man arrested after attempting to purchase vehicle using fake ID, police say

He was arrested at a Clay Cooley Nissan dealership location in Dallas.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas man was arrested last week for attempting to buy a vehicle using fake identification, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the general manager of a Clay Cooley Nissan location in southern Dallas learned Pedro Perez, 44, was attempting to purchase a vehicle using someone else's identification. Perez was trying to use the identification of an Asian male whose picture did not match himself, law enforcement said.

The general manager alerted Dallas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jerry Jones and arranged for Perez to return to the dealership to finalize the paperwork for the vehicle he was trying to buy.

When Perez came to the dealership, he completed the paperwork using the fraudulent identification and was arrested on-site by members of the North Texas Auto Theft Task Force and Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies, the sheriff's office told WFAA.

Perez has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying info and false statement to obtain property or credit, both of which are felony charges.