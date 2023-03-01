Mark Wahlberg is coming to Dallas this week for a bottle signing at Spec's

The actor will be in northern Dallas this week promoting his tequila brand.

DALLAS — American actor Mark Wahlberg will be in Dallas this week to promote his tequila brand with a bottle signing event.

The artist formerly known as "Marky Mark" will be at the Spec's location along U.S. Highway 75 on Friday, March 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"Bring your 'A' game to meet @MarkWahlberg and get a signed bottle of his premium @FlechaAzulTequila!🤠," Spec's posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

Admission to the bottle signing is free. If you plan on attending the event, fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Wahlberg's bottle signing event comes after the Breaking Bad cast, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, held an event for their tequila brand in January at a Total Wine also off Highway 75. The crowd for that event had lines wrapped around the store.