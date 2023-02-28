North Texas family-owned Tex-Mex restaurant loses lease for original location on Greenville Avenue

“It has been our pleasure to serve neighbors at our Greenville Avenue location for the past 39 years,” Nick Peterson, CEO of Peterson Management Group said.

DALLAS — A beloved family-owned Tex-Mex restaurant is saying goodbye to its original location after nearly 40 years in one of Dallas' most popular entertainment districts.

Blue Goose Cantina announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors at its Lower Greenville location, 2905 Greenville Avenue, after its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration during the Pub Crawl/Block Party on Saturday, March 11, and closing blow-out the following weekend.

Peterson Management Group, the parent company of Blue Goose Cantina, said it was unable to reach a lease agreement after the Greenville Avenue building was purchased by new owners.

All of the employees who worked at the the Lower Greenville location have been offered positions at other Blue Goose Cantina locations and at Aw Shucks, the sister restaurant chain at Peterson Management Group.

“It has been our pleasure to serve neighbors at our Greenville Avenue location for the past 39 years,” Nick Peterson, CEO of Peterson Management Group said.

“There have been countless memories created by neighbors who have visited since my dad, Bob Peterson, and Scott Holyfield opened Blue Goose in 1984. Everything from date nights, family outings and after-work happy hours have been created here. We are appreciative of the Fred Reisberg Family Trust, and the valuable relationships we have made through the decades.”

The iconic restaurant known for its made-from-scratch Mexican food, cocktails and atmosphere is encouraging anyone who has share in those memories to come out and celebrate with them one last time ahead of the restaurant's official closing on March 19.

But the restaurant says this is not a final goodbye -- just a see you later of sorts.

Peterson Management Group said the restaurant will seek a new location in the Greenville Avenue/East Dallas area while also focusing on growing in Dallas-Fort Worth, including the grand opening of its Grand Prairie location.

“Blue Goose is growing, including our new Grand Prairie location, which will be our largest location in North Texas. And, we’re equally excited about the possibility of a new Greenville Avenue area location in Dallas. There’s so much to celebrate!” added Peterson.