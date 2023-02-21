Fort Worth's oldest Tex-Mex restaurant, where FDR loved the enchiladas, is moving

The Original will serve its last meal at its 4713 Camp Bowie Blvd. location on March 31, the restaurant announced in a press release.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One of Fort Worth's oldest restaurants, and a Tex-Mex institution, is moving after losing its lease.

The Original Mexican Eats Cafe plans to consolidate with the The Original del Norte restaurant at the latter's North Main location, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Bud Kennedy.

The Original will serve its last meal at its 4713 Camp Bowie Blvd. location on March 31, the restaurant announced in a press release.

The Star-Telegram reported that a court decision voided the restaurant's Camp Bowie lease in 2021 and that the restaurant could not reach an agreement with its landlord.

"We cherish the five generations of loyal customers who have supported us through many decades, and we thank them for loving our enchiladas, tacos, tostadas, Margaritas and laid-back ambiance," the restaurant said in a statement. "We also deeply appreciate our wonderful staff for their professionalism and unfailingly friendly service."

Restaurant officials said employees at the Camp Bowie location will be offered jobs at the consolidated location on the North Side.

"We invite our Camp Bowie fans to make the short trip north and keep their Original traditions alive!" the statement said.

While Original customers can still enjoy the restaurant's offerings, the move from Camp Bowie will mark the end of an era: The Original opened in 1926 and became a favorite of a presidential family.

Elliot Roosevelt, the son of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, lived in the Fort Worth area during the 1930s and frequented The Original, bringing his father along on one occasion.

In 1936, The Original added the "Roosevelt Special" to the menu in honor of the president's favorite meal: A cheese enchilada with chili, one beef taco and one bean chalupa.

"We recognize and regret that this is the end of an era for Fort Worth's West Side," the restaurant statement said. "We want to emphasize that we are dedicated to carrying on The Original's fabulous food, fun atmosphere and long-running traditions at our Northside location."