Catch themed drone shows after these 6 FC Dallas matches this season

Drone shows are back in a big way in 2023 from choreographed light shows featuring a Marvel Comics theme to a Top Gun-style exhibition.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas opens its 28th season on Saturday, Feb. 25, against Minnesota United FC.

Returning in 2023 will be matches followed by themed, choreographed drone shows. The drone show themes range from Marvel Comics to Top Gun-style.

Six matches in the 2023 season have drone shows scheduled:

March 4 vs LA Galaxy – 80’s Night

April 15 vs Real Salt Lake – Dino Night

June 3 vs Nashville SC – Y’all Means All: Peace & Love

July 1 vs LAFC – Military Appreciation

Aug. 26 vs Austin FC – Star Wars Night

Sept. 23 vs Columbus Crew – Kick Childhood Cancer + Superhero Night

The club and front office enter the season with confidence of making a deeper run at the MLS Cup, one year removed from a return to the playoffs. In January before the club made its preseason trip to Spain, club owner Dan Hunt praised the team's structure and roster makeup.

There will be some notable players not with the club in 2023, including longtime defender Matt Hedges and forward Franco Jara. Notable offseason signings include: former LAFC defender Sebastien Ibeagha, former Deportivo Cali forward José Mulato Palacios, former HNK Gorica defender Amet Korça and Cruzeiro defender Geovane Jesus.

FC Dallas also called up one of its academy products, Tarik Scott, in November. Scott, unfortunately, will miss the 2023 season due to an ACL and LCL tear, Estévez announced Thursday. Estévez said Scott will have surgery on Feb. 21 and his estimated recovery timetable was nine to 12 months.

Here is a look at the new concessions for FC Dallas matches. For a look at the team's newest Burn Baby Burn kit, click here.

5 more FC Dallas matches to look out for:

Feb. 25: Season opener against Minnesota United FC

March 25: Headed to LA to take on reigning champs, LAFC

May 6: Welcome to DFW, St. Louis CITY SC

Aug. 26: Austin FC comes to Frisco

Sept. 30: Final Texas Derby match of season: Houston Dynamo

For a look at the entire season schedule, click here.