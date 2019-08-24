ARLINGTON, Texas — Globe Life Field is getting closer to completion each day, and the Texas Rangers will be playing on artificial turf soon in 2020 in the comfort of climate-controlled home.

The construction for the new field with a 5.5 acre retractable roof is 72 percent complete. The roof will have 19,000 tons of steel will be complete by the end of 2019.

The roof has five retractable roof trusses, and steel work for the roof is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Concrete work is ongoing on the service level of the ballpark, which includes the hydrotherapy pool area and batting cages.

Restrooms and showers have been tiled in the clubhouse areas, and drywall is 75 percent complete in the ballpark, while carpentry work is ongoing in the exterior suite areas.

HKS is the design architect for the project and Manhattan Construction company is the construction manager. About 1,400 workers are onsite daily, and the 1.8-million-square foot ballpark is located on 13 acres south of the current Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The ballpark is expected to open in March 2020.

