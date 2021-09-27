Live blog: Cowboys take on the Eagles to start a 3-game home stretch

Watch the Monday Night Football matchup on WFAA starting at 7:15 p.m.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's Monday Night Football time at AT&T Stadium as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles on WFAA.

Monday night's game is the first of a three-game home stretch in Arlington as Dallas looks to take an early lead in the NFC East.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m., but before that, WFAA will be airing a special presentation at 6:30 p.m. that will include profiles on Cowboys stars, like Micah Parsons and Ezekiel "Zeke" Elliott. After the game, watch an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with quarterback Dak Prescott.

Stay up to date on the latest from the game below.

6:30 p.m. - Watch a WFAA sports special happening now ahead of kickoff.

5:55 p.m. - Cowboys inactives for tonight: Donovan Wilson, Will Grier, Ty Nskehe, Carlos Watkins and Dorance Armstrong.

#Cowboys inactives vs. Philly:



Donovan Wilson

Will Grier

Ty Nskehe

Carlos Watkins

Dorance Armstrong — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 27, 2021

5:45 p.m. - Traffic issues linger on Interstate 30 near AT&T Stadium after a dump truck overturned, according to police. Fans heading to the game on the eastbound lanes are urged to take alternative routes through the Cooper, Fielder or Eastchase exits.

TRAFFIC ALERT: It's a bad combination with the usual late afternoon traffic and fans heading to AT&T Stadium for Monday night's Cowboys game. https://t.co/4QZSNk7qG3 — WFAA (@wfaa) September 27, 2021