Monday Night Football is coming to WFAA

DALLAS — WFAA viewers are you ready? Monday Night Football is coming to your home for news, weather, and sports.
On Monday, Sept. 27, WFAA will air the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 3 of the NFL regular season.
Join us as our teams give you all the pre-and post-game coverage throughout the day: from Daybreak, right through WFAA News at 10 - all from AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys.
Special coverage will include:
- Game preview with WFAA Sports' Jonah Javad and Mike Leslie
- Fan experience with WFAA's Rebecca Lopez
- Game highlights
- Post-game analysis
WFAA will also be airing a special presentation at 6:30 p.m. ahead of kickoff, that will include profiles on Cowboys stars, like Micha Parsons and Ezekiel "Zeke" Elliott.
Then, keep watching WFAA after the game to catch an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Dak Prescott and WFAA Sports anchor Joe Trahan.
How to watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles
The Cowboys will take on the Eagles at home at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.
- WHEN: Monday, Sept. 27 at 7:15 p.m.
- WHERE: Right here on WFAA, Channel 8
Where can I watch Dancing with the Stars & The Good Doctor on ABC?
Due to WFAA’s special coverage of the game, Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars and the Good Doctor will air on digital channel 8.2 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Both programs will also be available on ABC On Demand and Hulu the following day.