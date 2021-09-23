Monday Night Football is coming to WFAA

The Cowboys take on the Eagles on WFAA on September 27, 2021.

DALLAS — WFAA viewers are you ready? Monday Night Football is coming to your home for news, weather, and sports.

On Monday, Sept. 27, WFAA will air the matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 3 of the NFL regular season.

Join us as our teams give you all the pre-and post-game coverage throughout the day: from Daybreak, right through WFAA News at 10 - all from AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys.

Special coverage will include:

Game preview with WFAA Sports' Jonah Javad and Mike Leslie

Fan experience with WFAA's Rebecca Lopez

Game highlights

Post-game analysis

WFAA will also be airing a special presentation at 6:30 p.m. ahead of kickoff, that will include profiles on Cowboys stars, like Micha Parsons and Ezekiel "Zeke" Elliott.

Then, keep watching WFAA after the game to catch an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Dak Prescott and WFAA Sports anchor Joe Trahan.

How to watch the Cowboys vs. Eagles

The Cowboys will take on the Eagles at home at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 27 at 7:15 p.m.

WHERE: Right here on WFAA, Channel 8

Where can I watch Dancing with the Stars & The Good Doctor on ABC?