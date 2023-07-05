Report: Three-team trade involves Celtics' Grant Williams to Mavs, Reggie Bullock to Spurs

The Mavs continue their busy offseason by adding the 6-foot-6 forward from Boston.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks' busy offseason continues.

The Mavs are involved in a three-team trade that has Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams heading to Dallas, team sources confirm to WFAA.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Mavs will be sending guard Reggie Bullock to the San Antonio Spurs. The trade reportedly involves an unprotected draft pick swap between Dallas and San Antonio in 2030.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reports the Celtics are receiving second-round picks in 2024, 2025 and 2028, but it's unclear which team the picks are coming from.

According to multiple reports, the Mavs are acquiring Williams via a sign-and-trade on a four-year, $54 million deal. Williams was a restricted free agent this offseason.

The 24-year-old Williams, who was born in Houston and later moved to North Carolina, averaged 8.1 points and 4.6 rebounds during the 2022-2023 NBA season. The defensive-minded forward has been known to be flexible in different lineups and has a lot of playoff experience in his young career.

Bullock signed with Dallas in 2021 from the New York Knicks and quickly became a key defensive-minded guard for multiple playoff appearances with the Mavs.

So far this offseason, the Mavs re-signed star Kyrie Irving and brought back guard Seth Curry since the free agency period began last week.

Dallas also had an eventful NBA Draft when they ended the night with Duke center Dereck Lively II, Marquette forward Olivier Maxence-Prosper and Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes.