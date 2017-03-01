Seth Curry returns for third stint with Dallas Mavericks, reports say

Curry had a particularly strong season with the Mavericks in 2019, when he averaged 12.4 points and shot 45.2% from three while playing with a then-20-year-old Luka.

DALLAS — Free agent guard Seth Curry has agreed on a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN reported that the Mavericks used their $4 million-plus biannual exception on Curry. Curry will return for a third stint with the Mavericks after playing for Dallas in the 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons.

In 2019, Curry averaged 12.4 points and shot 45.2% from three while playing with a then-20-year-old Luka Doncic. Curry's signing came hours after Kyrie Irving reportedly signed a three-year deal to remain with the Mavs.

Irving and Curry played together at Duke University in the 2010–2011, where they made it to the Sweet Sixteen. Irving declared for the NBA Draft after one season at Duke, while Curry stayed in the program until 2013 and went undrafted.

The duo also played together as members of the Brooklyn Nets last season before Irving was traded to Dallas.

Curry remains one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA. His 43.5% from deep is the third-best career percentage among active players.