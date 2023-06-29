Here are the Texas Rangers starting in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The announcement of the MLB All-Star Game starters was made following weeks of voting.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The MLB All-Star voting for starters has ended, and the Texas Rangers will be well-represented in this year's game.

Here are the Texas Rangers who will start for the American League side:

Second base - Marcus Semien

Shortstop - Corey Seager

Third base - Josh Jung (rookie)

Catcher - Jonah Heim

Jung is the first rookie in franchise history to start an All-Star game, according to the Rangers.

The Rangers' representation on the AL All-Star team is a result of the dominant season they've posted thus far. Texas leads the AL West division race, one year removed from finishing dead last in the division.

The Rangers have had by far the best offense in the league, leading the MLB in batting average, RBIs and hits. The Rangers also mark top 10 in home runs in the MLB (tied-sixth).

The complete rosters for the All-Star game will be announced on Sunday.