During 20 games with Dallas last season, the 31-year-old guard averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Mavs reportedly are bringing back the 12-year NBA veteran on a three-year, $126 million contract, Charania says.

Irving, who the Mavs traded for last season, was an unrestricted free agent this summer. During 20 games with Dallas, the 31-year-old guard averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game as the team missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

This comes a little more than a week after the Mavs selected Duke's Dereck Lively II with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after trading their 10th pick and Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The trade allowed the Mavs to shed Bertans' contract from the books. He was set to earn $17 million this upcoming 2023-2024 season.

The Mavericks shut down both All-Star guard Luka Doncic and Irving for the final three games of last season, locking in the lottery pick that allowed them to take Lively II.

Earlier in June, Irving had reportedly reached out to his former teammate and fellow All-Star LeBron James to see if he would be interested in joining him on the Mavs.

The two All-Stars played together for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning the franchise's first championship in 2016.