Mavs intend to sign Matisse Thybulle to offer sheet, report says

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are planning to sign free agent forward Matisse Thybulle to an offer sheet, according to TNT and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

The Mavs have not yet confirmed this potential signing.

The 26-year-old shooting guard played his first three seasons in the NBA with the Philadeplhia 76ers before the team traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season.

Since Thybulle is a restricted free agent, the Blazers now have 48 hours to match the offer, meaning he would stay in Portland. This is what is referred to as the “right of first refusal,” according to NBA.com.

Thybulle is a versatile, defensive-minded wing who has averaged 4.6 points per game and 1.5 steals per game during his four years in the league. While playing in Portland for 22 games last season, Thybulle had some of the best shooting of his career by shooting a career-high 38.8% from 3-point range and attempting a career-high 6.2 shots from deep.