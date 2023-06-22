Mavs take Duke's Dereck Lively at No. 12 in NBA Draft after trading 10th pick to Thunder

Dallas traded Davis Bertans and the 10th pick to Oklahoma City.

DALLAS — The Mavs got their big man.

The Dallas Mavericks selected Duke's Dereck Lively II with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after reportedly trading their 10th pick and Davis Bertans to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There had been speculation leading up to the draft that the Mavs would deal the 10th pick after tanking at the end of last season to secure it.

The trade allowed the Mavs to shed Bertans' contract from the books. He was set to earn $17 million this 2023-2024 season.

Dallas chose Cason Wallace out of Kentucky in the No. 10 spot, but Wallace was headed for Oklahoma City.

