SURPRISE, Ariz. — The wait is over, Texas Rangers fans — spring training is finally here. WFAA sports reporter Mike Leslie is in Surprise, Ariz. to give you all the details on this season's Rangers squad.

Monday, February 17th

Just getting cranked up on this Monday morning, but we've already been in and out of the Rangers clubhouse and talked with some of the key players for this 2020 season. Shin Soo Choo thinks the offense needs "more consistency" in 2020. "Good teams are always consistent," Choo said. "High on base percentage. Doesn't matter how you get on base, but you've got to get on base. See a lot of pitches. We just need more consistency."

That seems possible for a lineup that adds the likelihood of a more consistent presence at third base in Todd Frazier and a catcher with the return of Robinson Chirinos. In addition, all star Joey Gallo is another year older and figures to be more refined as a hitter with experience.

"You know, I look around the clubhouse and I see a lot of really good players," Gallo said. "If we can keep this group together, and come together, and everybody just pull for each other and be a group of 25 guys, there's no telling what we could do."

Sunday, February 16th

Spring has finally sprung for the 2020 Texas Rangers. It's sunny and 73 as we arrive in Surprise, Arizona on the same day the full team is required to report. We're told veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus was among the final few guys to arrive Sunday, early in the afternoon. The team had some meetings and did their best to orient themselves for a month's worth of work in the desert, to prepare for the inaugural season at Globe Life Field. There are so many questions yet to be answered for this team -- will Rougned Odor stick at second base, or has the long, bizarre experiment run its course? Will the starting rotation be as strong as Rangers fans hope, given the addition of former Cleveland pitcher (and Coppell HS product) Corey Kluber? And can shortstop Elvis Andrus return to his form of a few years ago, or have injuries and age finally caught up with the longest-tenured Ranger. Some of these answers may come in the five days we're here (we head home Thursday night). Some will assuredly take all of spring, and some of the regular season to answer. But we're here in Surprise to start asking those questions... and start figuring out what reality will be for the Rangers in 2020.