SURPRISE, Ariz. — Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin Soo Choo enters the final year of his contract this season. His future as a Texas Ranger is in question not only beyond 2020, but during the season as well. If the Rangers are successful this year, it's likely Choo would be a significant piece in that success. But if the team is not able to contend, he is as likely a trade chip as any player in the organization.

That is as much a credit to Choo as anything. His trade value remains high because his production level remains high. When he's been healthy, he's been as good a DH as the Rangers could ask for.

But despite any potential trade rumors or question marks, Rangers manager Chris Woodward is encouraged by what Choo has been doing, and the promise he still holds for the future.

"I still think there's a lot left physically just based on the way he prepares himself, the shape that he keeps himself in," Woodward said. "So, absolutely. I mean, I fully expect him to have a very productive year similar to last year, and hopefully better. And I don't see any reason why we wouldn't pursue bringing him back for sure."

The decision of whether to re-sign Choo next offseason will of course be up to GM Jon Daniels and the front office. But Woodward said as much as he's in those conversations, he'll always support Choo.