2022 Big 12 Media Days: Live updates from AT&T Stadium

The 2022-23 season for the Big 12 Conference ushers in some big headlines, including the anticipated departure of powerhouses Oklahoma and UT and the arrival of a new commissioner.
Big 12 Media Days kicks off the year with a statement from the new leader, Brett Yormark, CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and co-CEO of Roc Nation. Commissioner Yormark's introductory press conference will begin the festivities at 8:30 a.m. on July 13.
The event will last two days, July 13 and 14, where media will get to ask coaches and players from all 10 Big 12 Conference teams.
Here is a look at the schedule of press conferences on ESPNU:
July 13:
- 8:30 a.m.: Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Baylor President Linda Livingstone
- 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Baylor coach Dave Aranda
- 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Baylor players
- 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Kansas coach Lance Leipold
- 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Kansas players
- 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: West Virginia coach Neal Brown
- 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: West Virginia players
- 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman
- 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Kansas State players
- 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy
- 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Oklahoma State players
July 14:
- 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Oklahoma coach Brent Venables
- 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Oklahoma players
- 10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire
- 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Texas Tech players
- 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell
- 11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Iowa State players
- 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.: TCU coach Sonny Dykes
- 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.: TCU players
- 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian
- 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Texas players
Day 1 coverage (July 13):
8:46 a.m. -- Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the conference's new members (Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati) will start July 1, 2023.
8:30 a.m. -- Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is scheduled to give an opening address to the media.
Day 2 coverage (July 14):
Looking forward to 2022 season
The Big 12 Conference released the preseason poll on July 7, which showed Baylor as the favorites to win the conference in 2022. The Bears broke Oklahoma’s six-year streak as the preseason favorite.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson was named the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named the preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
