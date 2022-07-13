2022 Big 12 Media Days: Live updates from AT&T Stadium

Players and coaches from the 10 Big 12 Conference schools will be at AT&T Stadium on July 13 and 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from when it was announced that Oklahoma and Texas would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

The 2022-23 season for the Big 12 Conference ushers in some big headlines, including the anticipated departure of powerhouses Oklahoma and UT and the arrival of a new commissioner.

Big 12 Media Days kicks off the year with a statement from the new leader, Brett Yormark, CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and co-CEO of Roc Nation. Commissioner Yormark's introductory press conference will begin the festivities at 8:30 a.m. on July 13.

The event will last two days, July 13 and 14, where media will get to ask coaches and players from all 10 Big 12 Conference teams.

Here is a look at the schedule of press conferences on ESPNU:

July 13:

8:30 a.m.: Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Baylor President Linda Livingstone

10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Baylor coach Dave Aranda

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Baylor players

10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Kansas coach Lance Leipold

11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Kansas players

11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: West Virginia coach Neal Brown

11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: West Virginia players

11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman

12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Kansas State players

12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy

12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Oklahoma State players

July 14:

10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Oklahoma coach Brent Venables

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Oklahoma players

10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire

11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Texas Tech players

11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell

11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Iowa State players

11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.: TCU coach Sonny Dykes

12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.: TCU players

12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian

12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Texas players

🎙️🗣️🏈



The 2022 #Big12FB Media Days Presented by @OldTrapper will take place this week, July 13-14, at @ATTStadium.



The season preview event will feature head coaches and student-athletes from each team as well as Commissioner Brett Yormark’s introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/CTpHmfLXmu — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 11, 2022

Follow WFAA Digital Producer Paul Livengood for coverage of the 2022 Big 12 Media Days.

Day 1 coverage (July 13):

8:46 a.m. -- Outgoing Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the conference's new members (Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati) will start July 1, 2023.

Former commissioner Bob Bowlsby: the @Big12Conference new members ... Houston, UCF, BYU and Cincinnati will start July 1, 2023.



Live updates from #Big12MediaDays on @wfaa: https://t.co/yNRigLN7Sx — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 13, 2022

8:30 a.m. -- Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark is scheduled to give an opening address to the media.

We’re at @Big12Conference Media Days, new commissioner @brettyormark is set to give his introductory press conference at 8:30. Follow live updates here on @wfaa: https://t.co/ZCpbxQn4sa pic.twitter.com/sYMV0hAaeE — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 13, 2022

Day 2 coverage (July 14):

Follow WFAA Digital Producer Paul Livengood for coverage of the 2022 Big 12 Media Days.

Looking forward to 2022 season

The Big 12 Conference released the preseason poll on July 7, which showed Baylor as the favorites to win the conference in 2022. The Bears broke Oklahoma’s six-year streak as the preseason favorite.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was named the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named the preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.