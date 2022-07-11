Let your debating begin: ESPN says Dak is a Top 10 NFL quarterback

ESPN on Monday released a ranking of the top 10 NFL quarterbacks, and the Cowboys' signal-caller made the list at No. 10.

DALLAS — Alexa, start an online sports fight.

ESPN on Monday released a ranking of the top 10 NFL quarterbacks — because it's July, and that's what we do in July — and Dak Prescott made the list at No. 10.

The rankings weren't much of a surprise; that's about where Prescott has found himself in the hierarchy of NFL quarterbacks.

It's also a big reason why his play - and paycheck - have become so polarizing: He's not the best, and still far from the worse.

The ESPN rankings polled more than 50 "league executives, coaches, scouts and players" who gave their 10 best players at each position.

Prescott's highest ranking among voters was 7th. His lowest was unranked. Last year, Prescott checked in at No. 7 in the rankings.

"A good but not great QB; he has to play well in the playoffs," ESPN quoted one NFC executive said. "Has to prove [he] can take them to the next level. He's not in the top echelon."

The "top echelon" was led by Aaron Rodgers at No. 1, followed by Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Tom Brady. Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford (shoutout to Highland Park) and Justin Herbert filled out the middle of the rankings. Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson were ahead of Prescott.

Among the notable quarterbacks Prescott beat out were Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr and Allen alum Kyler Murray.

Prescott returned last year from a season-ending ankle injury and was one of the more prolific passers in the league, finishing 7th in yards (4,449), 4th in touchdowns (37) and fifth in passes completed (410).