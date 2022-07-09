Cowboys QB Dak Prescott used Miami trip to bond, get extra work

After a couple of years with abnormal offseasons, Dak Prescott’s work trip to Miami shows that the Dallas Cowboys QB is taking charge ahead of training camp.

DALLAS — Dak Prescott considers 60-40 to be a good ratio when it comes to preparation versus team building.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback worked with receivers CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, tight ends Sean McKeon, Dalton Schultz, and running back Ezekiel Elliott at the University of Miami football facilities last month ahead of the Cowboys’ annual trip out west for training camp that begins in a little over two weeks.

The excursion to Florida was an opportunity for Prescott to get in extra work with second-round rookie Tolbert and also deepen existing connections with some of his usual targets in Dallas’ explosive offense. The trip hit the 60% work and 40% bonding balance, according to Prescott.

#Dak says the bonding trip with CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Sean McKeon, Dalton Schultz, and Ezekiel Elliott provided a chance to get closer to two of the guys. pic.twitter.com/ciOCvNiyNV — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 9, 2022

"Well, I guess the purpose is to go out there and get that in there, but the bonding happens there," Prescott said at his ProCamps at The Star on Saturday. "Three days and you get to know each other. So, whether it’s the dinners or it’s the hanging out, and that’s what it’s about. There’s two of the guys that I feel like I got closer to on this trip, and I don’t know if I’d have been able to without it."

The outing was also an opportunity for Prescott to finally enjoy a more normal offseason, something which he had not had in the previous few years due to the pandemic in 2020 and the full rehabilitation mode that he was in during spring 2021, as he worked to build up his strength following a broken ankle that ended his 2020 campaign.

"Having CeeDee, Schutlz, Sean, got the rookie [Tolbert] out there for some reps, and Zeke obviously," said Prescott. "It was great to have that camaraderie. Then, again, go over to Miami, open up for us, let us have the facility, and put in some great work, some great work that some of those guys may not have gotten in the back half of OTAs and stuff.”

#Dak explains when he gets the itch for training camp. Says he texted Mike McCarthy a selfie from his @procamps at The Star. pic.twitter.com/xGRsAKHxGW — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) July 9, 2022

While Prescott is obviously familiar with most of the players who joined him on the trip, the reps with Tolbert could prove invaluable as the Cowboys are expected to be without veteran wideout Michael Gallup during the early part of the season as he himself recuperates from a leg injury. In addition, the wide receiver corps has already been reshuffled this offseason following the trade of top target Amari Cooper.

The ability to get in the extra work that otherwise would not have happened throughout the course of a regular offseason workout schedule is the extra effort that the Cowboys will need from their stakeholders on the roster if they are to repeat as NFC East champions for the first time since 1992-96.