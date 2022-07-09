Dallas-area HS athletes receive NFL-caliber training at 3rd annual Camp Exposure

Targeting under-represented Dallas-area high school football athletes, Camp Exposure will provide on- and off-the-field instruction from July 8 to July 10.

DALLAS — For three days, Dallas-area high school athletes from underserved communities will receive an NFL style combine training experience for free.

Camp Exposure enters its third year hosting its all-inclusive, three-day overnight football camp specifically curated for under-represented high school athletes in the Dallas area. From July 8 to July 10, camp attendees will receive instruction from collegiate and NFL coaches such as Josh Hicks (Ezekiel Elliot and Melvin Gordon’s trainer), Chris Harris, Jr, Brandon Carr and Dezmon Briscoe and more.

Friday and Saturday's camp is invitation only, but Sunday's events are free to the public for those who register on the Camp Exposure website.

“The Camp Exposure Football Invitation is an opportunity for all high school football players–some with next-level (Division I / NFL) talent, as well as those who are preparing for a career right out of high school,” said Camp Exposure Co-Founder Jeremiah Hatch.

“This once-in-a-lifetime experience gives these athletes a platform to enhance their football talents, cultivate their life skills, develop their character as young men, and to set the foundation for their professional brands and careers,” added Camp Exposure Co-Founder Tyler Patmon.

The on-the-field training from the camp will be held at Highland Park High School, and the personal and professional development off-the-field sessions will take place at Embassy Suites of Dallas Park Central.

"When Coach Allen and I heard about the amazing work that Camp Exposure is doing, to not just elevate elite athletes, but strengthen these young men holistically, we were all in," said Highland Park Athletic Director Johnny Ringo. "The opportunity to unite the South Dallas and Highland Park communities around our common love for the sport is something truly special."

The camp also gives athletes an opportunity to gain real life skills, such as mental health awareness and assistance, meditation, financial literacy, relationship building, personal branding, entrepreneurship and more.

The camp concludes Sunday afternoon with a 7-on-7 Football Tournament at Highlander Stadium.