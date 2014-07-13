Big 12 Media Days: Players leading their college teams who played their high school ball in the DFW area

At the 2022 Big 12 Media Days, seven of the 38 player representatives laced up their cleats in the DFW area in high school.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The 2022-23 season for the Big 12 Conference ushers in some big headlines, including the anticipated departure of powerhouses Oklahoma and UT and the arrival of a new commissioner.

Big 12 Media Days kicks off the year with a statement from the new leader, Brett Yormark, CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and co-CEO of Roc Nation. Commissioner Yormark's introductory press conference will begin the festivities at 8:30 a.m. on July 13.

The event will last two days, July 13 and 14, where media will get to ask coaches and players from all 10 Big 12 Conference teams.

Here is a look at the schedule of press conferences on ESPNU:

July 13:

8:30 a.m.: Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Baylor President Linda Livingstone

10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Baylor coach Dave Aranda

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Baylor players

10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Kansas coach Lance Leipold

11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Kansas players

11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: West Virginia coach Neal Brown

11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: West Virginia players

11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman

12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Kansas State players

12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy

12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Oklahoma State players

July 14:

10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Oklahoma coach Brent Venables

10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.: Oklahoma players

10:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire

11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.: Texas Tech players

11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell

11:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Iowa State players

11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.: TCU coach Sonny Dykes

12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.: TCU players

12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian

12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.: Texas players

This year's event features a significant amount of talent who played their high school football in the DFW area. Of the 38 players representing their colleges, seven played high school in or around Dallas-Fort Worth:

Bryson Jackson, Baylor LB (Mansfield, Lake Ridge HS)

Jackson was a two-time all-district linebacker from Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield. He was rated the nation's 60th-best outside linebacker prospect in 2017 recruiting class by Rivals, ranked No. 64 by ESPN, No. 76 by Scout and No. 90 by 247Sports.

For Baylor, Jackson has been primarily a special teams player, playing in eight of nine games in 2020 and 13 of 14 games in 2019. In 2021, Jackson played in 14 games and tallied 15 total tackles and two sacks. He will enter his senior season in 2022.

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma WR (Frisco, Lone Star HS)

Mims was a four-star wide receiver out of Lone Star High School in Frisco. Mims broke the Texas high school state record for receiving yards in a career (5,485) and in a season (2,629). He was rated the No. 24 wide receiver in the country by ESPN, No. 26 by 247Sports and No. 47 by Rivals.

For Oklahoma, Mims made an immediate impact in his freshman season, tying for the Big 12 2020 season lead in touchdowns (9). The nine touchdowns were also a Big 12 Conference freshman record. In 2021, Mims was an All-Big 12 honorable mention after hauling in 32 passes for 705 yards and five touchdowns.

Mims enters his junior season for the Sooners.

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State QB (Denton, Ryan HS)

Sanders was the Texas 2017-18 Gatorade State Player of the Year and also named Mr. Texas Football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. At Ryan High School in Denton, Sanders threw for 3,845 yards and 54 touchdowns during his senior season, leading the Raiders to Class 5A D1 semifinals in 2017.

At Oklahoma State, Sanders redshirted and then started his redshirt freshman season in 2019. He's been QB1 for the Pokes ever since. Sanders was named the the first team All-Big 12 quarterback in 2021.

Sanders returns for his senior season in 2022.

Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State DE (Sachse, Sachse HS)

Lacy headlined a defense at Sachse High School that made an appearance to the 2017 UIL 6A D1 State regional semifinals. Lacy was rated a three-star defensive lineman by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He was ranked the No. 23 strong-side defensive end in the 2018 class and the No. 81 player in the state of Texas by 247Sports.

At Oklahoma State, Lacy redshirted his freshman year, but then emerged into a All-Big 12 honorable mention pick by his junior season in 2021. Lacy tallied 34 tackles in his junior season, which were the second-most on the defensive line and ninth-most on the team.

Lacy returns for his senior season in 2022.

Steven Avila, TCU C (Arlington, South Grand Prairie HS)

Avila was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and ranked as the No. 9 offensive guard in Texas and No. 42 in the country. Avila redshirted his freshman season, then showed off his versatility on the offensive line by making starts at three different positions (six at center, two at right tackle and one at right guard).

In 2021, Avila started at center in 11 games and one game at right guard (versus Texas).

Avila enters his senior season in 2022.

Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech OL (Mansfield, Lake Ridge HS)

Rogers was a two-year starter at right tackle for Lake Ridge High School, making first team All-District in 2019 as a senior. He was rated as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals and ranked as the No. 68 offensive tackle in the 2020 class by 247Sports.

For Texas Tech, Rogers made instant impact as a freshman, appearing in nine games (three starts). In his sophomore season, Rogers established himself as the team's starting right tackle and was the only underclassman elected to the team captains circle.

Rogers enters his junior season in 2022.

Myles Price, Texas Tech WR (The Colony, The Colony HS)

Price was a three-star wide receiver for The Colony High School and was named a second team All-State selection by the Associated Press. He finished his high school career with 3,884 total yards (1,606 rushing and 2,278 receiving) in three years.

For Texas Tech, Price became a dynamic threat for the Raiders as a freshman. Price appeared in nine games and started in three in his first year, leading all freshmen and ranking fourth on the team in all-purpose yards. In 2021, Price built on his freshman success, catching 38 passes for 523 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Price enters his junior season in 2022.

The Big 12 Conference released the preseason poll on July 7, which showed Baylor as the favorites to win the conference in 2022. The Bears broke Oklahoma’s six-year streak as the preseason favorite.

